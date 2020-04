Romania Registers 48,379 Real Estate Deals In March 2020

Romania Registers 48,379 Real Estate Deals In March 2020. The number of real estate deals in Romania stood at 48,379 in March 2020, 1,192 fewer than in February 2020, and 3,813 more than in March 2019, according to the national cadaster agency ANCPI. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]