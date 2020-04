Romanian SIFs’ Total Assets Down 14.7% To RON8.6B YoY In 1Q/2020

Romanian SIFs’ Total Assets Down 14.7% To RON8.6B YoY In 1Q/2020. Romania’s five regional investment funds SIFs ended the first quarter of 2020 with total assets of RON8.6 billion, lower by 14.7% or by RON1.5 billion compared with the end of 2019, according to ZF’s aggregate data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]