April 16, 2020

Cardinal Lucian in Easter Pastoral:Entering the light of Resurrection, we bring hope and joy in our families
Only by entering the light of Resurrection we, too, will be able to bring hope and joy in our families and the world we live in, Cardinal Lucian, Major Archbishop of the Romanian Church United with Rome, Greek-Catholic, says in the Pastoral letter sent to the clergy and believers on the feast of the Holy Easter. The Greek-Catholic believers are celebrating Easter on Sunday, 19 April. "Christ is present today, in our world, in our villages and cities, in our families and at our tables, exactly as two millennia ago in Zacchaeus' house, in Bethany or Emmaus. In uncertainty and fear for our health and our lives, an angel speaks to us today. And he tells us a Word, that Word which only God can convey to us: 'He is risen!' (Lk 24:6). The word of God conveyed by angels tells us that we are no longer slaves of death and despair, it us that He is alive and that He will not abandon His people at the moment of hardship, He who has defeated the ancient enemy through His blood," Cardinal Lucian said. The High Greek-Catholic Hierarch underscored that "only by entering the light of Resurrection, we, too, will be able to bring hope and joy in our families and the world we live in." "Because, just as Holy Father Pope Francis writes in his post-synodal apostolic exhortation Christus Vivit: 'Christ is alive and He wants you to be alive! He is the true youthfulness of a world grown old, the youthfulness of a universe waiting 'in travail' (Romans 8:22) to be clothed with His light and to live His life," the Cardinal shows. The Major Archbishop of the Romanian Church United with Rome, Greek-Catholic, wishes everyone blessed Easter feasts and the traditional "Christ is risen!." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

