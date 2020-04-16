GCS: 15 more deaths caused by novel coronavirus infection; death toll reaches 387

GCS: 15 more deaths caused by novel coronavirus infection; death toll reaches 387. 15 more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the number of the deceased thus reaching 387, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday. The latest fatalities are 12 men and 3 women aged between 39 and 76. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mirela Barbulescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]