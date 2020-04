Mazars Assists CTP In Finalization Of Acquisition Of Equest Logistic Park From Forum Serdika For EUR30M

Mazars Assists CTP In Finalization Of Acquisition Of Equest Logistic Park From Forum Serdika For EUR30M. Mazars, specialised in audit, tax and advisory services across a range of markets and sectors, has assisted industrial property developer CTP Romania in the finalization of the transaction for the acquisition of Equest Logistic Park industrial park from Forum (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]