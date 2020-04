Colliers: 9 in 10 Office Building Tenants Expect to Return to Offices in Summer

Colliers: 9 in 10 Office Building Tenants Expect to Return to Offices in Summer. Nearly 70% of office owners and tenants expect the Covid-19 pandemic will affect their activity all year and estimate the first signs of recovery no sooner than 2021, according to a poll by Colliers among 60 owners and over 100 tenants, 30% of which are companies with over 1,000 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]