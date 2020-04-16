Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 5 to 392

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 5 to 392. Five more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with the latest death toll in Romania standing at 392, the Strategic Communication Group, the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. It is about two women and three men, between the ages of 50 and 89. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mirela Barbulescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]