GCS: 491 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total reaches 7,707. A number of 491 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 thus reaching 7,707, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. A number of 1,357 persons have been declared recovered and were discharged. 243 patients are treated in intensive care units. According to GCS, 387 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]