Raiffeisen Bank Chief Economist Says Govt GDP Growth Forecast Is Overly Optimistic. The Romanian government's economic growth projection of 1.9% of GDP for this year is overly optimistic, Raiffeisen Bank chief economist Ionut Dumitru told Ziarul Financiar. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]