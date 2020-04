CBRE: Real Estate Investments in Romania Reach EUR120.9M in 1Q/2020

CBRE: Real Estate Investments in Romania Reach EUR120.9M in 1Q/2020. Investments on the Romanian real estate market amounted to EUR120.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, of which 85% were acquisitions of office and industrial spaces, real estate consulting firm CBRE said Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]