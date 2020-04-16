Iohannis: Parliamentary majority lacking any legitimacy votes populist measures that have no economic support

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday criticized the fact that the parliamentary majority voted several measures to the decree on extending the state of emergency. "Change will be however impossible, unfortunately, for those politicians who even in these dramatic days are thinking only about their electoral benefits and, having destroyed in the last years Romania's budget, are now making proposals that are not only wrong, but simply burden a country that they have left exposed and vulnerable. And we cannot jeopardize Romania's future because a parliamentary majority lacking any legitimacy is voting today populist measures that have no economic support. It is completely immoral to put on the shoulders of the young generation tomorrow's bill with aberrant measures promoted by some irresponsible people," the president said in a statement made at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.