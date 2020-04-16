Romania Raises RON545M Selling Feb 2025 Bonds at 3.93% Average Yield

Romania Raises RON545M Selling Feb 2025 Bonds at 3.93% Average Yield. Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 545 million (EUR112.7 million) versus a RON500 million target selling bonds maturing in February 2025 at an average yield of 3.93%, central bank data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]