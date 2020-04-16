IntMin Vela: Those coming home for Easter will not self-isolate, but be in institutionalized quarantine



The Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, warned, on Thursday, those desiring to come home for Easter that they will not stay in self-isolation, but in institutional quarantine, over 13,000 beds being available. "We have available over 13,000 beds in quarantine - those who thought that the institutionalized quarantine is not applied anymore (...), I mention that the order of the [Health] minister refers to the definition of isolation, which has several stages. Those who perceived that they will come home for Easter and will stay in self-isolation have perceived it wrong,", said Vela on the occasion of presenting Military Ordinance no. 9.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)