Marcel Vela announces the Military Decree number 9: The ban on wheat exports, eliminated

Marcel Vela announces the Military Decree number 9: The ban on wheat exports, eliminated. Minister Marcel Vela has issued, on Thursday, OM9, by which the ban on the export of wheat was eliminated. Also, the document on Thursday extended the suspension of flights to and from Romania from: Great Britain, Northern Ireland, USA, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, Iran, Italy, France and (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]