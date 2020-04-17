Analysts Doubt Government Figures, Expect Economic Downturn To Be Worse

Economic analysts believe the government forecast of an economic decline of merely 1.9% is overly optimistic. As a result, the budget deficit, 6.7% of the GDP as the government sees it, will be much higher. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]