Analysts Doubt Government Figures, Expect Economic Downturn To Be Worse
Apr 17, 2020
Economic analysts believe the government forecast of an economic decline of merely 1.9% is overly optimistic. As a result, the budget deficit, 6.7% of the GDP as the government sees it, will be much higher.
Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 11 to 411
Another 11 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 411, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday after-noon.
It is about 7 men and 4 women aged 46 to 94. AGERPRES (RO (...)
IMM Invest programme starts off marking stage in reopening Romania's economy
The largest support programme for small and medium-sized enterprises in Romania, IMM Invest, started on Friday morning and with it the second stagein reopening Romania's economy, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Friday.
"Today, at 10:00hrs, we started the largest programme to support (...)
UPDATE President Iohannis urges Romanians to stay home for Easter
President Klaus Iohannis on Friday made a new call on Romanians to stay at home for holidays.
"Please make this sacrifice now so we can be healthier together later. As difficult as it is now, I am very confident that we will become stronger after this difficult test, and the reason why I (...)
COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad rises to 58
As many as 727 Romanian citizens abroad have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, with the number of deaths in their case having risen to 58, the Strategic Communication Group(GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday at noon.
According to (...)
COVID-19 updates: 22,129 persons are in institutional quarantine; 50,702 in isolation at home
As many as 22,129 people in Romania are in institutional quarantine, and another 50,702 in isolation at home and under medical supervision, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday at noon.
So far, 85,805 COVID-19 tests have (...)
Romania's COVID-19 caseload rises by 360 to 8,067
As many as 360 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last reporting to date, bringing the total caseload to 8,067, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force reported on Friday at noon.
Of (...)
Chief epidemiologist says economy might fully reopen in Romania in mid-July
Director of the Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases Adrian Streinu-Cercel estimated on Thursday evening that Romanians would be able to go to work without restrictions in mid-July.
"If we stay calm in these four - five days, I reckon that that will happen somewhere in the (...)
