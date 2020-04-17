UPDATE President Iohannis urges Romanians to stay home for Easter

UPDATE President Iohannis urges Romanians to stay home for Easter. President Klaus Iohannis on Friday made a new call on Romanians to stay at home for holidays. "Please make this sacrifice now so we can be healthier together later. As difficult as it is now, I am very confident that we will become stronger after this difficult test, and the reason why I am optimistic is you, dear Romanians. Putting up with painful restrictions, the creativity of those of you who have found solutions to continue your projects even partially, the solidarity and the voluntary work of those who support hospitals and help those who cannot help themselves in this period are so many confirmations that you are Romania's most precious. A society that puts life above anything else is a society that has a solid moral foundation to build a better future. But to do this as quickly as possible, we must remain healthy and safe. Stay at home for holidays, don't visit friends or family! " Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He added that that is the only rational attitude for the protection of all. "The resurrection of our Lord is the holiday that represents the long-awaited occasion to spend a few days with the family. Our instinct, absolutely natural and human, is to show our love for our loved ones by being with them. But now, that would be the worst. This is something we could do. Our parents and grandparents feel lonelier than ever these days because they don't have us physically close yet, but I think we have the power and the science to make them feel us close to their soul. Staying away from those we hold dear creates a natural sense of helplessness, hopelessness. But in these moments, we must accept that it is the only rational attitude that protects both us and those we love." Iohannis also sent an Easter message. "Easter is the feast of the victory of life. Let us live this truth in its deepest sense, saving the lives of your loved ones! I wish you a healthy holiday!" AGERPRES (RO - author: Floriana Peia, editor Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

