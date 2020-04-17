COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad rises to 58

COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad rises to 58. As many as 727 Romanian citizens abroad have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, with the number of deaths in their case having risen to 58, the Strategic Communication Group(GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday at noon. According to information gathered by Romania's diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad, 727 Romanian citizens have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus: 422 in Italy, 196 in Spain, 26 in France, 13 in Germany, 55 in the UK, 2 in Namibia, 2 in the US, 2 in Austria, 2 in Belgium, 2 in Indonesia and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, 58 Romanian citizens abroad have died from the consequent illness - 13 in Italy, 15 in France, 18 in the UK, 7 in Spain, 3 in Germany, one in Belgium and one in Sweden. Of the Romanian nationals abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 11 have been declared cured: 7 - in France, 2 - in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]