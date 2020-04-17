COVID-19 updates: 22,129 persons are in institutional quarantine; 50,702 in isolation at home

As many as 22,129 people in Romania are in institutional quarantine, and another 50,702 in isolation at home and under medical supervision, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday at noon. So far, 85,805 COVID-19 tests have been processed nationwide. Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance 2, 2,091 persons have been placed in institutional quarantine for having violated the self-isolation rules. Also, 109 quarantined persons left their quarantine places and ordered another 14-day quarantine. I n the last 24 hours, 453 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 1,917 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free coronavirus info line. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]