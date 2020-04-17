Romania's COVID-19 caseload rises by 360 to 8,067

Romania's COVID-19 caseload rises by 360 to 8,067. As many as 360 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last reporting to date, bringing the total caseload to 8,067, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force reported on Friday at noon. Of the infected people, 1,508 have been declared cured and discharged. As many as 258 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. According to GCS, 400 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]