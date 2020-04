Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 11 to 411

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 11 to 411. Another 11 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 411, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday after-noon. It is about 7 men and 4 women aged 46 to 94.