Following the bad governance and non-involvement of the Central Bank: Fitch Agency revised Romania's perspective to negative
Apr 18, 2020
Following the bad governance and non-involvement of the Central Bank: Fitch Agency revised Romania's perspective to negative.
By Constantin Radut What was expected happened. With or without coronavirus. Romania's economy is poorly managed, the coronavirus epidemic has further upset the decision-making system in government structures, and ministries cannot administer their stability, disasters, or follow-ups. The (...)
Charles, Prince of Wales has recorded a video message to Romanians celebrating Orthodox Easter
The Prince of Wales has recorded a video message to Romanians celebrating Orthodox Easter, in which he evokes the current health crisis and says he is looking forward to coming back to Romania, as well as to meeting again with members of the Romanian community in the UK. We broadcast the full (...)
AGERPRES wishes all 'Happy Easter!'
The AGERPRES National News Agency wishes you health, spiritual achievement and hope for Easter.
Happy Easter!
Thank you for being with us in our mission to inform correctly, promptly and unbiasedly.
Iohannis: Together, with dedication, love and faith, we will emerge victorious from humankind's trial
In an Easter message to Romanians issued on Saturday, President Klaus Iohannis says that "together, with dedication, love and faith, we will emerge victorious from the hard trial that all mankind has been subjected to."
"Dear Romanians, I wish you all to welcome the Holy Easter (...)
COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad rises to 61
As many as 732 Romanians abroad have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, with the number of deaths in their case having risen to, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday afternoon.
According to data (...)
COVID-19 tests administered in Romania: 90,991 to date
As many as 90,991 novel coronavirus tests have been administered so far in Romania nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday afternoon.
In the last 24 hours, 418 calls to the 112 emergency line have been recorded (...)
COVID-19 updates: 19,911 persons - in institutional quarantine; 47,139 - in isolation at home
There are currently 19,911 people in institutional quarantine in Romania and a further 47,139 in isolation at home and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communications task force, reported on Saturday after-noon.
Since the entry into (...)
Cases of COVID-19 infected healthcare professionals in Romania pass 1,000
The number of healthcare professionals infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania is standing at 1,031, according to reports received by the National Public Health Institute (INSP), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on (...)
