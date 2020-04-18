COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad rises to 61

COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad rises to 61. As many as 732 Romanians abroad have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, with the number of deaths in their case having risen to, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday afternoon. According to data provided by Romania's diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad, 732 Romanian citizens overseas have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: 422 in Italy, 196 in Spain, 26 in France, 13 in Germany, 57 in the United Kingdom, 2 in Namibia, 2 in the USA, 3 in Austria, 2 in Belgium, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic 61 Romanian citizens have died abroad, 14 in Italy, 15 in France, 19 in the UK, 7 in Spain, 3 in Germany, one in Belgium, one in Sweden and one in Switzerland. Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus abroad, 11 have been declared healed: 7 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]