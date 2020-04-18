COVID-19 tests administered in Romania: 90,991 to date

COVID-19 tests administered in Romania: 90,991 to date. As many as 90,991 novel coronavirus tests have been administered so far in Romania nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday afternoon. In the last 24 hours, 418 calls to the 112 emergency line have been recorded and 1,398 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free coronavirus info line. People are reminded to consider only information verified through official sources and to call the info line for recommendations and other information. At the same time, Romanians abroad can request information on the COVID-19 prevention and control by calling the dedicated line +4021.320.20.20. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]