COVID-19 updates: 19,911 persons - in institutional quarantine; 47,139 - in isolation at home

COVID-19 updates: 19,911 persons - in institutional quarantine; 47,139 - in isolation at home. There are currently 19,911 people in institutional quarantine in Romania and a further 47,139 in isolation at home and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communications task force, reported on Saturday after-noon. Since the entry into force Military Ordinance 2, 2,106 persons have been placed in institutional quarantine for having violated the self-isolation rules. Also, 117 quarantined persons left their quarantine places and ordered another 14-day quarantine. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]