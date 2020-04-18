Cases of COVID-19 infected healthcare professionals in Romania pass 1,000

Cases of COVID-19 infected healthcare professionals in Romania pass 1,000. The number of healthcare professionals infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania is standing at 1,031, according to reports received by the National Public Health Institute (INSP), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday at noon. Most of the cases are in Suceava County - 462; in Bucharest City - 149, and in Vrancea County - 67. A breakdown by counties: * Alba - 18 * Arad - 53 * Bucharest - 149 * Bacau - 11 * Bihor - 2 * Bistrita-Nasaud - 5 * Braila - 1 * Botosani - 9 * Brasov - 27 * Cluj - 15 * Caras-Severin - 1 * Constanta - 2 * Covasna - 9 * Dambovita - 3 * Dolj - 1 * Galati - 35 * Giurgiu - 15 * Hunedoara - 37 * Harghita - 1 * Ilfov - 2 * Ialomita - 1 * Iasi - 13 * Mehedinti - 3 * Mures - 17 * Neamt - 8 * Prahova - 1 * Sibiu - 11 * Satu Mare - 2 * Suceava - 462 * Tulcea - 1 * Timis - 31 * Teleorman - 15 * Valcea - 3 * Vrancea - 67 AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]