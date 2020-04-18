 
Romaniapress.com

April 18, 2020

Iohannis: Together, with dedication, love and faith, we will emerge victorious from humankind's trial
Apr 18, 2020

Iohannis: Together, with dedication, love and faith, we will emerge victorious from humankind's trial.

In an Easter message to Romanians issued on Saturday, President Klaus Iohannis says that "together, with dedication, love and faith, we will emerge victorious from the hard trial that all mankind has been subjected to." "Dear Romanians, I wish you all to welcome the Holy Easter in good health and peace in your soul! The resurrection of Our Lord is a celebration of hope in a season of rebirth. Victory of life is the paschal message that fills our souls with the confidence we need, this year more than ever. To us all, the light of the Resurrection has always been an opportunity to enjoy ourselves with our family and close ones the warmth of the place we call 'home'. Unfortunately, this year's Easter holidays find us in a situation that forces us to find out more in ourselves, in our house and through prayer, the light and the blessing of the Resurrection," said Iohannis on Easter Eve. He urged the Romanians to take up the sacrifice of manifesting their love for those close to them by observing the rules of social distancing. "These days, we show our love for our loved ones just by giving up on getting near us. But we are always close to them in our thoughts, and such a spiritual communion is the strongest bond, the true force that will give us the energy to overcome the difficult times we are going through. Let us make this sacrifice and meet our neighbours in the mystery of the Resurrection, as well as in prayer for the relief of the sufferings of the sick and for the souls of those killed by the pandemic," said Iohannis. He also emphaised the need for unity and faith these days. "The profound significance of these days is that together, with dedication, love and faith, we will emerge victorious from the difficult trial that all mankind has been subjected to. I wish you to receive the Holy Easter with your souls illuminated by love, hope and faith!" concluded Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Charles, Prince of Wales has recorded a video message to Romanians celebrating Orthodox Easter The Prince of Wales has recorded a video message to Romanians celebrating Orthodox Easter, in which he evokes the current health crisis and says he is looking forward to coming back to Romania, as well as to meeting again with members of the Romanian community in the UK. We broadcast the full (...)

AGERPRES wishes all 'Happy Easter!' The AGERPRES National News Agency wishes you health, spiritual achievement and hope for Easter. Happy Easter! Thank you for being with us in our mission to inform correctly, promptly and unbiasedly.

Following the bad governance and non-involvement of the Central Bank: Fitch Agency revised Romania's perspective to negative By Constantin Radut What was expected happened. With or without coronavirus. Romania's economy is poorly managed, the coronavirus epidemic has further upset the decision-making system in government structures, and ministries cannot administer their stability, disasters, or follow-ups. The (...)

COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad rises to 61 As many as 732 Romanians abroad have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, with the number of deaths in their case having risen to, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday afternoon. According to data (...)

COVID-19 tests administered in Romania: 90,991 to date As many as 90,991 novel coronavirus tests have been administered so far in Romania nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday afternoon. In the last 24 hours, 418 calls to the 112 emergency line have been recorded (...)

COVID-19 updates: 19,911 persons - in institutional quarantine; 47,139 - in isolation at home There are currently 19,911 people in institutional quarantine in Romania and a further 47,139 in isolation at home and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communications task force, reported on Saturday after-noon. Since the entry into (...)

Cases of COVID-19 infected healthcare professionals in Romania pass 1,000 The number of healthcare professionals infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania is standing at 1,031, according to reports received by the National Public Health Institute (INSP), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |