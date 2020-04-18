Iohannis: Together, with dedication, love and faith, we will emerge victorious from humankind's trial



In an Easter message to Romanians issued on Saturday, President Klaus Iohannis says that "together, with dedication, love and faith, we will emerge victorious from the hard trial that all mankind has been subjected to." "Dear Romanians, I wish you all to welcome the Holy Easter in good health and peace in your soul! The resurrection of Our Lord is a celebration of hope in a season of rebirth. Victory of life is the paschal message that fills our souls with the confidence we need, this year more than ever. To us all, the light of the Resurrection has always been an opportunity to enjoy ourselves with our family and close ones the warmth of the place we call 'home'. Unfortunately, this year's Easter holidays find us in a situation that forces us to find out more in ourselves, in our house and through prayer, the light and the blessing of the Resurrection," said Iohannis on Easter Eve. He urged the Romanians to take up the sacrifice of manifesting their love for those close to them by observing the rules of social distancing. "These days, we show our love for our loved ones just by giving up on getting near us. But we are always close to them in our thoughts, and such a spiritual communion is the strongest bond, the true force that will give us the energy to overcome the difficult times we are going through. Let us make this sacrifice and meet our neighbours in the mystery of the Resurrection, as well as in prayer for the relief of the sufferings of the sick and for the souls of those killed by the pandemic," said Iohannis. He also emphaised the need for unity and faith these days. "The profound significance of these days is that together, with dedication, love and faith, we will emerge victorious from the difficult trial that all mankind has been subjected to. I wish you to receive the Holy Easter with your souls illuminated by love, hope and faith!" concluded Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)