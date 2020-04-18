Charles, Prince of Wales has recorded a video message to Romanians celebrating Orthodox Easter

Charles, Prince of Wales has recorded a video message to Romanians celebrating Orthodox Easter. The Prince of Wales has recorded a video message to Romanians celebrating Orthodox Easter, in which he evokes the current health crisis and says he is looking forward to coming back to Romania, as well as to meeting again with members of the Romanian community in the UK. We broadcast the full message of The Prince of Wales, recorded on Friday at Birkhall, The Prince's home in Scotland, according to Clarence House. "Doamnelor si Domnilor, (Ladies and Gentlemen), As Romanians everywhere celebrate Orthodox Easter, I did just want you all to know how much I am thinking of you at this most holy time of the year. Easter, of course, is usually a time when people come together, to worship together and to renew their bonds of community and of faith. Many Romanians in the United Kingdom would, I know, have hoped to return to Romania for Easter, and to have been reunited with their families and their friends. This year, in the midst of this dreadful pandemic with which we are all faced, none of the usual ways are possible. This is very hard for us all I know, but particularly for those who are so far apart from those they love. At the same time, I know just how many Romanians in the United Kingdom are playing an indispensable role in our National Health Service, our Care Homes, and in other key roles, as we address this unprecedented public health crisis. We owe them an immense a debt of gratitude, and I can hardly say how much their remarkable efforts are appreciated by us all. For my part, I shall greatly look forward, at some point in the future, to returning to Romania, a country which holds such a special place in my heart; as well as to meeting members of the Romanian community in this country, once again. Until then, I can only wish you all a very Happy Easter and to say how much you are in my special thoughts and prayers. Hristos a Înviat!" (Christ is Risen!) AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Ionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

