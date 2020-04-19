US Ambassador Zuckerman: Easter symbolizes not only rebirth but also arrival of Spring



US Ambassador Zuckerman: Easter symbolizes not only rebirth but also arrival of Spring.

Bucharest, April 19 /Agerpres/ - The US Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, on Sunday sent a message on his behalf and President Donald Trump's on the occasion of Easter. "Easter is a very important celebration for millions of people around the world. It symbolizes not only rebirth but also the arrival of Spring. On my behalf and President Trump's, we wish you Happy Easter!," said Adrian Zuckerman in a video message on the Facebook page of the US Embassy in Bucharest. AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)