Another 13 people die from new coronavirus; total death toll - 434
Apr 19, 2020
Another 13 people die from new coronavirus; total death toll - 434.
Bucharest, April 19 /Agerpres/ - Another 13 people have died from the new coronavirus, with the total number of deaths reaching 434, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Sunday. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)
PSD: Rating agencies downgrade Romania, show disaster created by PNL Gov't
Bucharest, April 20 /Agerpres/ - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) claims that the rating agencies give minus marks to Romania and shows the disaster created by the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government, and the current Government has not taken any measures to stimulate or protect the (...)
Strategic Communication Group: Nine other deaths from COVID-19; total death toll - 469
Bucharest, April 20 /Agerpres/ - Nine other deaths were registered due to the new coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.
* Death 461
Woman, 69 years old, from Mehedinti county.
Date of admission: 05.04.2020 in the Emergency County Hospital Drobeta-Turnu (...)
Romanian Police chief: Violence deeds decrease 47pct on Easter from last year's
Bucharest, April 20 /Agerpres/ - The chief of the Romanian Police Liviu Vasilescu announced that, during the Easter holidays, the crime rate decreased by 17pct compared to last year, and in the case of violence deeds there is a decrease of 47 pct compared to 2019.
"From the analyzes (...)
Strategic Communication Group: 734 Romanian citizens abroad confirmed with COVID-19
Bucharest, April 20 /Agerpres/ - 734 Romanian citizens abroad were confirmed as having been infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of whom 61 died, informs on Monday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).
According to the GCS, regarding the situation of Romanian citizens (...)
Strategic Communication Group: 190 new coronavirus cases
Bucharest, April 20 /Agerpres/ - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday that there have been 190 new cases of coronavirus recorded since the latest information, with the total reaching 8936 cases.
On Sunday, 328 new cases were registered.
In intensive care, at this moment, (...)
Strategic Communication Group: 98,491 COVID-19 tests so far
Bucharest, April 20 /Agerpres/ - A number of 98,491 tests for the new coronavirus have been performed so far, at national level, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday.
On the previous day, Sunday, April 19, a number of 93,611 tests had been reported.
Also, according to the quoted (...)
