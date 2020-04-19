93,611 tests for COVID-19 so far

93,611 tests for COVID-19 so far. Bucharest, April 19 /Agerpres/ - A number of 93,611 tests for the new coronavirus have been performed so far, at national level, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. Also, according to the source quoted, din the last 24 hours, 420 phone calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 1,018 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens. Authorities remind citizens to only consider information verified through official sources and to call for recommendations and other information on the TELVERDE line - 0800.800.358. The TELVERDE number is not an emergency number, it is a telephone line strictly allocated for informing citizens. At the same time, Romanians abroad can request information on the prevention and control of the virus at their dedicated line, +4021.320.20.20. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]