Most COVID-19 cases in Suceava County, Bucharest. Bucharest, April 19 /Agerpres/ - Most cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been registered so far in Suceava County - 2,105 and in Bucharest - 1,001. According to the Strategic Communication Group, in the territory of Romania there are a total of 8,746 people infected with the new coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health, is presented as follows: * Alba - 155 * Arad - 402 * Arges - 90 * Bacau - 105 * Bihor - 237 * Bistrita-Nasaud - 109 * Botosani - 308 * Brasov - 315 * Braila - 18 * Buzau - 15 * Caras-Severin - 64 * Calarasi - 40 * Cluj - 248 * Constanta - 183 * Covasna - 154 * Dambovita - 82 * Dolj - 61 * Galati - 276 * Giurgiu - 98 * Gorj - 17 * Harghita - 16 * Hunedoara - 391 * Ialomita - 115 * Iasi - 156 * Ilfov - 186 * Maramures - 55 * Mehedinti - 37 * Mures - 268 * Neamt - 364 * Olt - 13 * Prahova - 52 * Satu Mare - 45 * Salaj - 20 * Sibiu - 166 * Suceava - 2,105 * Teleorman - 79 * Timis - 376 * Tulcea - 31 * Vaslui - 59 * Valcea - 19 * Vrancea - 215 * Bucharest - 1,001 AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Fratila, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]