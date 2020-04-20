Defence Ministry: Over 2,400 troops carry out missions to limit spread of COVID-19

Defence Ministry: Over 2,400 troops carry out missions to limit spread of COVID-19. Bucharest, April 20 /Agerpres/ - 2,433 troops and 528 pieces of military hardware carried out missions to limit the spread of COVID-19, namely the fluidization of traffic at border checkpoints, guarding some objectives, patrolling and supporting Interior Ministry forces, transport of medical equipment and other materials, informs on Monday the Ministry of National Defence (MapN). "Between April 19, from 6:00 hrs - April 20, 6:00 hrs, a number of 2,433 troops and 528 pieces of military hardware carried out in Bucharest and in the country 445 missions to strengthen the presence and ensure the fluidity of traffic at the border checkpoints, guarding some objectives taken over from the Romanian Gendarmerie, patrolling and supporting the Interior Ministry forces in public order activities in Bucharest and other localities in the country, transport of medical equipment and other materials, accompanying convoys of people transport," shows a release from the MApN. At the same time, 154 tests were processed at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with 166 samples being finalized. Troops of the 49th "Arges" Battalion from Pitesti continue the mission started on April 15 to decontaminate and disinfect the roads in Suceava. By the rules established by the legislative framework (Emergency Ordinance 1/1999, with subsequent amendments and completions), the national coordination of all the actions for the implementation of the measures established by the decree establishing the emergency situation is the responsibility of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Ministry of National Defence has a supporting role and all measures have been taken to ensure the MApN forces in the situations in which their allocation will be required, on the types of missions for which there will be requests. The troops are ready to support the authorities in areas where the military's intervention will be required. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]