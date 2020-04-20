Strategic Communication Group: 734 Romanian citizens abroad confirmed with COVID-19

Strategic Communication Group: 734 Romanian citizens abroad confirmed with COVID-19. Bucharest, April 20 /Agerpres/ - 734 Romanian citizens abroad were confirmed as having been infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of whom 61 died, informs on Monday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). According to the GCS, regarding the situation of Romanian citizens in other states, according to the information obtained by the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad, 734 Romanian citizens were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 (coronavirus): 422 in Italy, 196 in Spain, 26 in France, 14 in Germany, 58 in the United Kingdom, 2 in Namibia, 2 in the USA, 3 in Austria, 2 in Belgium, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland and one in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and up to now, 61 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 14 in Italy, 15 in France, 19 in the UK, 7 in Spain, 3 in Germany, one in Belgium, Sweden and Switzerland. Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the new coronavirus, 11 were declared healed: 7 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia. GCS reminds citizens to consider only the information verified through official sources and to call for recommendations and other information on the TELVERDE line - 0800.800.358. The TELVERDE number is not an emergency number, it is a telephone line strictly allocated for informing citizens. Also, Romanians abroad can request information on the prevention and control of the virus at their dedicated line, +4021.320.20.20. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]