Strategic Communication Group: 190 new coronavirus cases

Strategic Communication Group: 190 new coronavirus cases. Bucharest, April 20 /Agerpres/ - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday that there have been 190 new cases of coronavirus recorded since the latest information, with the total reaching 8936 cases. On Sunday, 328 new cases were registered. In intensive care, at this moment, 261 patients are admitted. In the territory of Romania, there are 14,530 persons in institutionalized quarantine. Another 42,846 people are in isolation at home and are under medical supervision. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]