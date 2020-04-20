 
Romaniapress.com

April 20, 2020

Romanian Police chief: Violence deeds decrease 47pct on Easter from last year's
Apr 20, 2020

Romanian Police chief: Violence deeds decrease 47pct on Easter from last year's.

Bucharest, April 20 /Agerpres/ - The chief of the Romanian Police Liviu Vasilescu announced that, during the Easter holidays, the crime rate decreased by 17pct compared to last year, and in the case of violence deeds there is a decrease of 47 pct compared to 2019. "From the analyzes conducted at the level of the Romanian Police, it turns out that the crime rate detected during the Easter period decreased by 17pct compared to last year and by 10pct compared to 2018. The downward trend is maintained in the case of violence deeds, where we record a a decrease of 47pct compared to last year and 21pct compared to 2018," Liviu Vasilescu said on Monday in a press statement, about the events that took place in the public space during the last 72 hours. Liviu Vasilescu said that in the last 3 days, 14,000 police officers were in the field, intervening at almost 10,000 events and applied 24,000 fines. "In the last 72 hours, the Romanian Police were on duty and daily during this period they acted with 14,000 police officers in an integrated system, together with the other structures of the Interior Ministry, Local Police and the Ministry of National Defence, in order to keep the order and safe climate. The police carried out 848 actions, intervening at almost 10,000 events notified by citizens or directly detected by the police on the field, of which 8,500 were notified through 112 number. The police intervened and applied 24,000 sanctions, out of which over 14,000 for not complying with the provisions of the military ordinances", explained the Romanian Police chief. Liviu Vasilescu stressed that the Romanian Police will show zero tolerance towards those who break the law during this period. "I want to assure the citizens that the Romanian Police have the operational capacity and the force to carry out all the missions entrusted and to guarantee the safety of the community. Our objective is to be along people in this difficult period, because this is hard for everybody but we can only do this by mutual respect. At the same time, we show zero tolerance towards those who do not obey the law," said Liviu Vasilescu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Companies In Romania Seek To Resume Hiring In Second Half Of May, Along With Employees' Gradual Return To Work Some of the companies operating in Romania seek to resume hiring in the second half of May 2020, considering that during the same period, employees are expected to gradually return to work and social distancing measures, imposed by declaring state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are (...)

Labor Ministry: Over 1 Million Labor Contracts Suspended; Over 200,000 Contracts Terminated Until April 21 The latest data from Romania’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry show that over 1,000,000 labor contracts have been suspended and over 200,000 labor contracts have been terminated until April 21, 2020.

GCS: 306 new coronavirus infection cases; total at 9,242 As many as 306 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total number of infections to 9,242, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. Of the infected persons, 2,153 were declared cured and (...)

Survey finds one in three Romanians would buy smuggled products One in three Romanians declares that they would buy smuggled products, found an IRES survey commissioned by the anti-illicit trade association ACTIV on the occasion of the National Day of Fight against Illicit Trade in Goods, which is observed every year on April 21. According to the survey, (...)

GCS: Another 4 persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 482 Another 4 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the death toll reaching 482, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday. The deceased were two women and two men with ages between 46 and 83. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana (...)

Carrefour Bets On Discount Format During Crisis, Expands Supeco Chain French-held retailer Carrefour continues to develop the Supeco discount store chain, which is considered to be a winner at this time of crisis and ever after that.

Croco Biscuits Manufacturer Sees RON170M Revenue In 2019 Croco, a biscuit manufacturer held by entrepreneur Damian Mereu, ended 2019 with RON170 million (EUR35.8 million) revenue, 10% higher than in the previous year, Finance Ministry data show.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |