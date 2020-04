Croco Biscuits Manufacturer Sees RON170M Revenue In 2019

Croco Biscuits Manufacturer Sees RON170M Revenue In 2019. Croco, a biscuit manufacturer held by entrepreneur Damian Mereu, ended 2019 with RON170 million (EUR35.8 million) revenue, 10% higher than in the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]