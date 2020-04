Romania’s Economy Showing Signs Of Rebound As Number Of Furloughed Employees Down By Almost 130,000



The number of contracts suspended, that is employees furloughed, has dropped by almost 130,000 since thy peak of April 9, to some 902,000 on April 16, Labor Ministry data show.