April 21, 2020

GCS: Another 4 persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 482
Apr 21, 2020

GCS: Another 4 persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 482.

Another 4 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the death toll reaching 482, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday. The deceased were two women and two men with ages between 46 and 83. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
The unions are against the interference of foreign capital in Romania's economic policy By Bogdan Iuliu Hossu, CNS President “ALFA Cartel” The Coalition for the Development of Romania (CDR), a beautiful name that apparently conveys the idea of charity for Romania, is an organization that appears more and more frequently as a privileged guest at Government consultations on public (...)

UPDATE PM Orban: Easter celebrations have been peaceful The Easter celebrations have been "very peaceful," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday, adding that no risk of an increase in the risk of an increased spreading of the novel coronavirus can now be related to the holy celebrations. "The holy Easter celebration has been (...)

Urbano Parks Completes First Phase Of EUR14M Urbano Cluj Vest Logistics Park Urbano Parks, a firm established by entrepreneurs Mircea Ilea, Alexandru Serban and Daniel Paraschiv in Cluj-Napoca, said over 95% of construction works on the first phase of Urbano Cluj Vest (UCV) logistics park, have been completed and works on the park’s infrastructure, interior installations (...)

More shooting stars than usual to be visible over next two nights Admiral Vasile Urseanu Astronomical Observatory of Bucharest has announced that on Tuesday and Wednesday nights those who look up to the skies will be able to see more shooting stars than normally. "On the nights of April 21/22 and 22/23, all those who look up to the skies will see more (...)

GCS: Other 16 persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll reaches 498 Other 16 more infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 498, according to a Strategic Communication Group (GCS) update on Tuesday. The latest COVID-19 pandemic victims in Romania are seven women and nine men aged between 52 and 90. AGERPRES (RO - (...)

Iohannis, virulent reaction to Streinu-Cercel's plan: We do not come with such totalitarian measures The president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, has had a virulent reaction to Adrian Streinu-Cercel's plan, saying that totalitarian measures will not be imposed in our country and such a plan is "unacceptable".

Pro Romania puts forth 10 measures to restart Romania Pro Romania is proposing 10 measures to restart the country, including re-opening the economy on May 4, schools on May 11 or May 18 and sports, cultural activities, restaurants on June 1, and redefining vulnerable categories according to criteria other than age. "It is unacceptable to take (...)

 

