GCS: Another 4 persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 482. Another 4 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the death toll reaching 482, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday. The deceased were two women and two men with ages between 46 and 83. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]