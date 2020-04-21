GCS: 306 new coronavirus infection cases; total at 9,242

GCS: 306 new coronavirus infection cases; total at 9,242. As many as 306 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total number of infections to 9,242, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. Of the infected persons, 2,153 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. A number of 245 patients are being treated in intensive care units. According to the cited source, 482 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.