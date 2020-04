Mercer Marsh Poll: Just 17% of Companies Froze Salaries, 3% Considering Cuts

Mercer Marsh Poll: Just 17% of Companies Froze Salaries, 3% Considering Cuts. Over half of the 160 companies polled by Mercer Marsh Benefits in Romania halted office activity, 17% froze salaries, 3% are considering salary cuts and 60% have already raised wages this year or will implement planned raises (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]