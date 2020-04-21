Number of new coronavirus cases down 10.5 pct between April 13 - 19 from previous week

Number of new coronavirus cases down 10.5 pct between April 13 - 19 from previous week. The number of new coronavirus infection cases was 10.5 percent down in the week April 13 - 19 from the week before, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) reports. Suceava County, Bucharest, and the counties of Hunedoara, Arad and Mures accounted for 42 percent of the active cases in the reporting week. According to the cited source, 52.5 percent of the coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Suceava, Hunedoara, Arad, Bucharest and Mures. Medical staff represented one in seven infection cases. The report shows that 71.6 percent of the deaths were recorded in persons over 60, and 64.3 percent in men. Also, 84.5 percent of the deceased had at least one underlying medical condition.