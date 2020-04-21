Urbano Parks Completes First Phase Of EUR14M Urbano Cluj Vest Logistics Park

Urbano Parks Completes First Phase Of EUR14M Urbano Cluj Vest Logistics Park. Urbano Parks, a firm established by entrepreneurs Mircea Ilea, Alexandru Serban and Daniel Paraschiv in Cluj-Napoca, said over 95% of construction works on the first phase of Urbano Cluj Vest (UCV) logistics park, have been completed and works on the park’s infrastructure, interior installations (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]