GCS: Other 16 persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll reaches 498

GCS: Other 16 persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll reaches 498. Other 16 more infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 498, according to a Strategic Communication Group (GCS) update on Tuesday. The latest COVID-19 pandemic victims in Romania are seven women and nine men aged between 52 and 90. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]