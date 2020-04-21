UPDATE PM Orban: Easter celebrations have been peaceful

UPDATE PM Orban: Easter celebrations have been peaceful. The Easter celebrations have been "very peaceful," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday, adding that no risk of an increase in the risk of an increased spreading of the novel coronavirus can now be related to the holy celebrations. "The holy Easter celebration has been very peaceful. I want to send my appreciation and respect to all the Romanian citizens, the priests who celebrated the Easter, for the exemplary manner in which they observed the established rules. We have overcome a moment that could have been very difficult and with negative consequences. I believe that the Easter celebrations have been very peaceful and no risk of an increased spreading of the novel coronavirus can now be related to the holy feast," PM Orban told TVR national television channel. However, he underscored this is not the time to relax and that the people need to continue to observe the measures taken by the authorities. "This doesn't mean, however, that we can relax right now or forget that saying "Forewarned is forearmed," because we haven't reached the peak of the epidemic yet and we must continue to observe all the rules, all the measures that have been taken by the authorities, and we need to continue with this good approach to avoid getting ill and to protect the ones around us from getting ill," PM Orban told TVR national television channel. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]