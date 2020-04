The Ombudsman, on the idea of ​​quarantining those over 65: Authorities must reassure them



The Romanian ombudsman is asking the authorities to give assurances that they will not decide to quarantine people over 65: hundreds of petitions have been received, in which elderly people express their fear.