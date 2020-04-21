Public Health Institute: The number of new cases of COVID-19 decreasing compared to last week



The number of new cases of infection with the new COVID-19 has decreased, compared to last week, by over 10 percent, and most cases and deaths are concentrated in Suceava, Bucharest, Hunedoara, Arad and Mureş, according to the report of the National Institute of Public Health (...)