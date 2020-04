Paver Maker Elis Pavaje Sees EUR2M Net Profit In 2019

Paver Maker Elis Pavaje Sees EUR2M Net Profit In 2019. Paver manufacturer Elis Pavaje in Alba ended 2019 with more than RON9.5 million (more than EUR2 milion) net profit, 79% higher than in 2018, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]