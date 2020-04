3.2 quake in the Vrancea seismic area, in Buzău county

3.2 quake in the Vrancea seismic area, in Buzău county. A 3.2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale occurred on Wednesday morning in the Vrancea seismic area, the epicenter of the quake being in Buzau county, according to the National Institute for Earth Physics (INFP). [Read the article in Mediafax]