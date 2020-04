Instant Payment Service Managed By Transfond Sees 50% Increase In Transactions In March 2020

Instant Payment Service Managed By Transfond Sees 50% Increase In Transactions In March 2020. Electronic payment system Transfond reported a 50% increase in the volume of transactions in March 2020, in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from company representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]