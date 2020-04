Media Group ProTV Posts 1.8% Higher Turnover, Of $39.5M, YoY In Q1/2020

Media Group ProTV Posts 1.8% Higher Turnover, Of $39.5M, YoY In Q1/2020. ProTV, the largest television group on the Romanian market, on Wednesday said its turnover grew 1.8% on the year to $39.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $38.8 million in the same period in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]